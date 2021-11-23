Chennai: After petrol, it's the turn of tomatoes to get dearer in India. As the recent torrential rains have damaged crops in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, price of tomatoes has gone up to Rs140 per kg in the last four day at Koyambedu wholesale market in Tamil Nadu.

Wholesale traders and vendors attribute the high-priced kitchen staple to the incessant rain and low inflow. According to traders, a tomato that was sold at Rs 120 per kg a week ago hit an unprecedented rate of Rs 140 at the Koyambedu market, while it is sold at Rs150 to 160 in the retail markets in the city.

Supply from local farmers had stopped due to heavy rains since the onset of North East Monsoon and so they had to make arrangements to bring in the vegetable from other states. This was also one of the factors for the increase in the price of tomatoes.

V. R Soundararajan, advisor, Koyambedu Traders Association, while speaking to Etv Bharat, pointed out that tomatoes would usually be imported to the Koyambedu market from Dindigul, Ottanchathiram and Udumalapet in the Tamil Nadu state.

"Vegetable supply from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka has severely been affected due to rain and crop damage. Moreover, about 70 to 80 lorries loaded with tomatoes would usually arrive in the Koyambedu market. But nowadays, only 30 to 40 lorries reach Koyambedu," he said, adding that since the demand was high and supply was low, prices have gone through the roof.

Soundararajan also maintained that prices of some vegetables like potato, lady's finger, bitter guard, and broad bean were also skyrocketing in the city markets.