Chandigarh (Punjab): 10 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take oath as Ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in the city today. The swearing-in will take place around 11 am. "The new cabinet of Punjab will take oath tomorrow. Many, many congratulations to all the ministers who will be in the AAP government of Punjab. The people of Punjab have given a big responsibility to all of us. We have to serve the people by working hard day and night, and give them an honest government. We have to make Rangla Punjab," Mann had tweeted on Friday while announcing the cabinet.

The leaders who will become a part of the cabinet are: Harpal Singh Cheema Baljit Kaur Harbhajan Singh ETO Vijay Singla Lal Chand Kataruchak Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Laljit Singh Bhullar Bram Shanker, and Harjot Singh Bains.

Earlier, on March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly. The legislators were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Protem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar. AAP leader and the party's face for recently held Punjab assembly polls took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16. AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab assembly polls winning 92 seats, sidelining most of its rivals.

