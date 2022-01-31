Bengaluru: Violence broke out at the Jnanabharati Campus of Bengaluru University on Monday morning as the city police resorted to lathi-charging the protesting students. More than 30 students were injured and have been taken to hospital.

Bengaluru University students were protesting along with Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP) activists, demanding solutions for some of their long-standing problems:

Like in delay in issuance of mark sheets for almost two years. Besides delay in conducting examination, evaluation, and releasing of results

Another chance to write the exam for those who missed it due to COVID-19 and also about the hike in admission fees.

Along with inadequate rooms and toilets in university hostels.