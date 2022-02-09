Ramanagar (Karnataka): A seventy-year-old retired Indian Air Force pilot and his wife were found murdered in their posh villa inside Eagleton Resort, near Bidadi in Karnataka's Ramnagar on Tuesday. Raghurajan and his wife Asha, residents of Tamil Nadu, had been residing in the villa for the last six years. Reportedly, the miscreants had bludgeoned their heads with a hammer while they were asleep.

According to the superintendent of police Ramanagar district, Santosh Babu the murders came to light at around 2 pm when security guards went to their house after the couple’s sons asked them to check on their parents as they were not responding to their calls.

Police suspect Joginder Singh, who had been hired to take care of their dogs and garden, committed the murder with help from others. The guards had spotted another man with Singh at the villa.

The couple's sons reside in New Delhi. They suspected something amiss after repeated calls to their parents went unanswered till post noon. One of their sons informed security guards of the resort to visit their villa and check what had happened. Two security guards went there and met Singh.

“Singh told the guards that Raghurajan and his wife had gone out early in the morning. The guards then informed one of the sons. He did not believe Singh’s version and asked the guards to go inside the villa and check. The staff went in and found the couple’s bodies in a pool of blood. By that time, Singh fled,” an officer said.

The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary, where an autopsy would be conducted after the arrival of their sons.

