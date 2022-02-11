Dobbaballapura (Bengaluru Rural): In a shocking incident, a jilted lover stabbed a woman multiple times near IB Circle in Doddaballapur city in Karnataka on Friday.

Prabhavathi (38), suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru where her condition is stated to be critical.

The accused has been identified as Girish (31). According to police, accused Girish had barged inside the woman's house with a knife and attacked the woman this morning.

Prabhavathi has received stab injuries in the neck, abdomen, back, and shoulders. She worked as a staff nurse in a hospital where the accused Girish worked as an accountant.

Both were allegedly in love, police said. They decided to get married and their parents also gave their consent. However, there have also been rumors that the young woman was also in a relationship with another person. Enraged by this, Girish stabbed Prabhavathi and escaped.

Dobbaballapura City Police detained Girish and took him into custody. Further investigation is on.