Kalaburagi(Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with experts today in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state. Though he has ruled out complete lockdown for now, there is a chance of semi-lockdown in the state.

Talking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Bommai said, "We have to be vigilant in Maharashtra and Kerala Borders. So there is a need for tougher rules in borders."

Karnataka government is likely to continue with night curfew beyond January 7 in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases and the threat of the Omicron variant. It is also considering more containment measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. A final decision on curbs will be taken by the state cabinet on Wednesday.

Prior to that, CM Bommai will hold consultations with members of the state Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) today evening. Expressing worry over the surge in cases of Omicron, the state’s TAC, in its meeting, has recommended imposing strict curbs to the state government. The committee members and senior officials will participate in today's meeting which will be held at Krishna later in the evening.

