Bengaluru: At least four people, including two women, died in a collision between a truck and a car on the Bannerghatta-Tumakuru NICE road near Purvankara Apartment in Bengaluru on Friday night, while several others have been injured.

Over-speeding is suspected to have caused the unfortunate incident, sources say, wherein five cars and three container vehicles were damaged. The accident led to a traffic jam causing vehicles to be stranded for up to 8 km.

All four people including two women and two men died on the spot. Police have registered a case in Kumaraswamy Layout Police station and have initiated a thorough investigation into the accident.

Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises Road, commonly known as NICE Road is also officially called Bengaluru–Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) is a proposed 4 to 6 lane private tolled expressway in Karnataka, that intends to connect the two important cities Bengaluru and Mysuru.

