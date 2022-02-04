Bengaluru: A man in Bengaluru had a strange desire. He was crazy about recording live videos of his wife's intimate scenes with other men, with her consent and watching it. The couple turned it into a high-tech money-making business and used Twitter to invite people.

Vinay, the accused, shared about a high-tech wife-swapping racket in his Twitter handle. For him, it was normal to find people this way. On seeing this, someone tagged Bengaluru city police department in comments. Police started an investigation based on this and within a matter of days, Bengaluru's cybercrime police registered a case and arrested Vinay. Now, the accused is under 14 days of police custody and further investigation is underway.

"It is not wife swapping. What we can call it is 'wife giving'. The couple watches porn videos, They send nude videos via Twitter to provoke people. They contact the customer via Twitter, later share ID at telegram", Shrinath Mahadev Joshi-DCP of the Southeast Division said.

Mandya-based Vinay and Ramanagara-based woman used to work at an electronic shop as salespersons. Their friendship turned into love and they got married in 2019 despite parental opposition. The couple has a toddler and they live at Singasandra near Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru.

Vinay was addicted to watching porn videos. He used to show it to his wife and made her agree to fantasy sex. Earlier he used to invite people via telegram but based on one of his friend's suggestions, he started inviting people via Twitter openly. He calls customers to his home at Singasandra. According to police sources, he doesn't ever demand money from his customers but accepts whatever he is given.