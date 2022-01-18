Belagavi: The front wheels of the loco engine of a Howrah-bound Amaravati express derailed today morning near Goa's Dudhsagar. All passengers and staff are reported to be safe. Vasco-Da-Gama Howrah Amaravati Express derailed between Dudhsagar and Caranzol in Goa at 8.56 am. No casualty or injury was reported in the incident. As per railway officials, the full rake of the train was unaffected and was being backed towards Dudhsagar by Accident Relief Train.

In an official statement, the South West Railways said the train had started from Vasco Da Gama at 6.30 am and passed Dudhsagar at 8.50 am. An Accident Relief Train and Medical Equipment Van left Castle Rock at 9.45 am. and reached the spot at 10.35 am. It helped back the full rake of the train towards Dudhsagar. A team led by Divisional Railway Manager Arvind Malkhede went to the spot on a Self-Propelled Accident Relief Train that left Hubballi at 9.50 am, to ensure everything was fine.