Ahmedabad: The first case of Omicron has been reported in Gandhinagar city today (Sunday) ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022. The report of a 15-year-old teenager who came from London has tested positive. Currently, he is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. With the first case of Omicron, the Municipal Corporation has gone into alert mode. At the same time, an effort has been made to investigate the people who came in contact with the Omicron infected teenager.

Earlier, Omicron cases have been registered in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad. The 48-year-old man from Anand who tested positive had come to Ahmedabad from London via Dubai. The patient is being treated at the Omicron ward of the Civil Hospital. At present, the condition of the patient is said to be completely stable.

Cases of the new variant of Corona Omicron are slowly increasing in the state. About 10 cases have been reported in the state so far.

Concerns have also increased over Vibrant Gujarat summit 2022 since a case was registered in Gandhinagar.