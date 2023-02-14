New Delhi: The country's wheat production is expected to touch a new record of 112.18 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June), according to the agriculture ministry's latest estimate. Wheat production had declined marginally to 107.74 million tonnes in the previous year due to heat wave in some states.

The previous record in wheat production was 109.59 million tonnes in 2020-21 crop year. Wheat is a major rabi crop. As per the second estimate of foodgrains production released by the agriculture ministry, wheat production is estimated to be 112.18 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year, higher by 4.40 million tonnes from the previous year.

Total area planted with wheat crop has risen by only 1.39 lakh hectares to 343.23 lakh hectares (ha) in the rabi season of the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) from the year-ago period, but the crop yields are expected to be better due to good weather conditions. Wheat has already started arriving in Madhya Pradesh, one of the major wheat growing states in the country. Total foodgrain production is also estimated to touch a record of 323.55 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year, higher by 7.93 million tonnes from the previous year. (PTI)