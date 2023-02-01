New Delhi: Cigarettes are set to get costlier as custom duty on cigarettes is set to increase, as per the Budget document presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament on Wednesday.

The government had not touched taxation on cigarettes for the last two years. This step led to modest growth in cigarette sales volume, some industry analysts suggested. However, to disincentivize smoking the government proposed to increase taxation on cigarettes thereby making them costlier for the end-user.

Earlier in 2020, the Union government increased the National Calamity Contingent Duty on cigarettes between 212% to 388%. This pricing depended on the cigarette stick sizes which increased cigarette prices. Cigarette consumption had taken a hit in 2020 owing to the pandemic. Outdoor mobility was hit, offices, bars and restaurants had to shut shop or operated with lower capacity that also led to low cigarette consumption. However, as Covid restrictions were lifted, cigarette sales started recovering in 2021.