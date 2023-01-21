Hyderabad: These days, many people are preferring to travel even long distances in their own vehicles. Individual transportation is being preferred for the sake of fun, personal convenience and time management. During festivals and special occasions, we pay visits to native places and travel long distances in our own vehicles. At such times, take care to keep the vehicles in good condition.

Before going on such a journey, the most important thing is to make sure that you have the right vehicle insurance policy. Traveling in your own vehicle is always fun. Going to favourite destinations, beaches and natives villages and towns in your own car gives a sweet feeling. At the same time, you should ensure financial security for your family.

To avoid any problem in future, always keep your vehicle covered with a comprehensive insurance policy and also supplementary policies (add-on). These are useful to provide financial protection in case of unfortunate accidents or car breakdowns. The insurance companies are vying with one another to provide on-road repair facilities as well.

Engine is the costliest and most vital part of your car. In an insurance policy, the 'Engine Protection Cover' can be used to compensate for engine failure in the event of a breakdown. This supplemental policy helps in case of engine failure not only during your trips but also throughout the year. It covers the cost of engine repair or fitment charges of a new engine.

The insurance companies also offer 'Tyre Protector Cover'. Vehicle tires should always be kept in good condition during long journeys. Driving the car for long hours without stopping can damage the tyres. Tyres wear out quickly if the roads are not in good condition. With this add-on cover, the cost of buying new tyres can be recovered if they are damaged.

If the vehicle breaks down in the middle of the journey, the insurance company will help to transport the vehicle to the nearest repair center. For this, '24 Hours Roadside Assistance Cover' should be taken. Emergency accommodation is required in case of vehicle breakdown, accident and stoppage in the middle of the journey. For this, 'Emergency Hotel Accommodation Cover' comes in handy. This cover pays the amount paid for the hotel room.

Before embarking on your fun journey, check the condition of your vehicle first. Check if engine, tyres and lights are all working or not. If not, get the car checked by a local mechanic. Make sure you have money in your FASTag for a hassle-free travel through toll gates. Ensure that everyone in the car wears seat belts.