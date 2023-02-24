Hyderabad: For a hassle-free foreign trip, you must plan in advance. Traveling abroad helps you to explore new cultures and cuisines. Gives a new perspective besides having many experiences. When you want to go abroad, plan in every aspect like visa, tickets, accommodation. Another important thing is travel insurance. Travellers need to get fully insured in a variety of aspects before embarking on a trip abroad.

Medical emergency: The thought of encountering a medical emergency during a foreign trip would be a bit worrying. Getting stuck in such situations in an unknown place not only spoils your mood but also puts a burden on your pocket. In such times travel insurance can help. Pays medical expenses in case of illness. The policy provides compensation for accidents, along with emergency surgeries and other medical needs.

Flight Delay: The policy pays you a certain amount for various expenses when the flight is delayed beyond the minimum number of hours specified in the policy due to any reason. This includes meals and other necessary expenses. These expenses have to be borne by the policy holder upfront. The relevant bills can then be submitted to the insurance company and the expenses can be recovered.

Equipment: Losing equipment while traveling is a major concern. Apart from hampering your plans, it also affects your budget. Stepped in a new city. went to learn new things. But suppose your equipment hasn't arrived yet. Isn't it a problem? In such cases the policy will reimburse you this amount on purchase.

Passport lost: We can enjoy the journey while everything is in order in a foreign country. Passport is an important document in your foreign travel. Always keep this in mind. If it is not visible in unavoidable situations, it will lead to some problems and additional costs. Travel insurance can cover the expenses you incur for obtaining a duplicate passport.

Trip rescheduled: Your trip may have to be cancelled or shortened due to death of a close relative, or accident, personal health issues etc. Travel insurance covers non-reimbursed expenses in such cases. Generally, hotel bookings and flight tickets are non-refundable. Such expenses can be recovered from the insurance policy.

Apart from these standard protections, travel insurance covers loss of laptop, mobile, valuable documents and belongings. Some add-on covers like adventure sports are also available. Travel insurance is mandatory for traveling in some countries.