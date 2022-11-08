Hyderabad: Women have made rapid strides in all sectors in India, from education to business and employment - but statistics show they are far from achieving 'financial freedom'. To make financial decisions, most women continue to depend on their families in their role as a mother, a wife, a daughter and a daughter-in-law in day to day life.

In just one year, the number of women in India's workforce rose by 2.3 percent - from 22.8 percent in 2020 to 25.1 percent in 2021, as per official figures. Their earning capabilities are increasing steadily. As such, time has come for such women to enhance their awareness on economic issues and financial matters. The overall empowerment of women is possible only if they can freely make their own financial decisions by themselves.

It's important for every woman to make the next step in their march to financial freedom. They get prepared to make investments on their own and be able to choose the policies that suit their needs. Insurance policies accompanied by assured returns play a key role in helping women seeking to achieve their financial goals.

Those wanting double edged benefits out of a single plan would find these guaranteed returns policies very helpful. These plans offer dual benefits of life insurance and assured income. Other benefits include absence of risk. Usually, women prefer risk-free ventures and investments. Those newly making investments will find these plans easy to handle. The assured returns plans will simultaneously offer financial freedom as well as lower threat of risk. Moreover, there will be a guarantee for everybody's investment.

At the same time, many women don't like to invest in long term policies. This is mainly because of their concerns over possible halt to their incomes midway. Such women can choose and divert all their savings in a single premium guaranteed returns policy. The total amount accruing on the maturity of the plan can be used for some personal need.

Many women don't bother about making plans for a smooth retirement life, which is not correct. By the time of retirement, they should mobilise an amount enough to meet their overall financial needs for over 30 years. For this, they should invest their hard earned incomes from the beginning. Assured returns policies will ensure regular income after retirement, which eventually paves the way for financial freedom.