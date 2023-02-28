Mumbai: Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tata AIA), one of India's leading life insurers, has launched its very first Hindi website. With this initiative, Tata AIA aims to enhance its virtual footprint across Bharat, and provide consumers with a website that conveys benefits of life insurance solutions in their preferred language.



Tata AIA's Hindi interface (https://www.tataaia.com/hi-in/homepage.html) is a comprehensive website providing information about the company, its solutions, content in the form of blogs etc. It also empowers consumers to make premium payments, complete purchase of products, and have their queries resolved conveniently from the comfort of their homes, simply at the click of a button.



To ensure that the content is translated in the correct manner, while being easily understood by people at large, the company adopted a two step approach while developing the Hindi website. The content was first translated using an AI engine followed by a complete review by human experts.



Commenting on the occasion, Girish Kalra, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Tata AIA, said, "India's Internet usage base has grown exponentially in the last few years with the surge in smart phone usage. Our in-house research highlights the growing preference among Indians for consuming content in vernacular language. This inspired us to create a Hindi version of our website that is desi in spirit while offering our consumers the right experience, ease, and convenience powered by the latest web technologies. For us, this is yet another step in our endeavour to connect with Bharat in the true sense".



A 2021 report by Google1 estimates the number of Internet users in Indian languages to reach 536 million in four years. As Hindi becomes an increasingly popular language for accessing the Internet, having a Hindi interface is vital to strengthening consumer relationships.



Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA Life) is a joint venture company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region. PTI

