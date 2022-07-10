Hyderabad: Money is very important in day-to-day life and it will multiply if it is invested judiciously, but leave you in the lurch if it is splurged without thinking about tomorrow. So, you should take precautions while taking loans as they make or break your life. Those who are having good income and are planning can repay their loans, but the people without a regular income and taking loans would land in trouble. As the banks and financial institutions, which offered you a loan, would exert pressure on you if you fail to repay the loan on time. So, think twice before taking a loan and avail of the loan for creating assets instead wasting money on luxuries.

Newly employed people will get calls from banks stating that they will give credit cards. Many of them take cards because they are easily available and they also take their first loan through a credit card. In the meantime, they are given 40 to 50 days to pay the bill. There is no problem if you pay the bill regularly every month. But, if you make purchases beyond your income and pay the minimum amount without paying the entire bill, you start landing in debt. If you do not pay the credit card bill, you will be charged an interest of 36 to 40 per cent per annum. Sometimes a situation arises where you have to take new loans to get rid of old debts. Moreover, the credit score will suffer badly for not repaying loans on time.

Pay less than 20 per cent in loan instalments

Many are in the habit of taking many loans, hoping that future income will be high. Forget about tomorrow, we have to look at our financial situation now. Depending on the income earned, loans should be taken. But, should not unnecessarily take loans when the banks offer loans. Be careful not to pay more than 20 per cent of your monthly income in loan instalments. Only then will you be able to save and invest a lot for the future.

Create assets that increase value

If a loan is taken.. it should have a value. In the long run, wealth creation should happen through that debt. For example, a home loan is a good loan. This will increase our asset inventory. If necessary, sell and pay off the debt and get a capital return. Similarly, self-employed people can take a loan for business expansion. Loans for buying luxuries, dinners and vacations are always a financial burden. Postponing desires when there is no money in hand is financially beneficial.