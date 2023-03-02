New Delhi : Embattled tycoon Gautam Adani on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court order of a time-bound probe into allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against his group, saying this will bring finality and truth will prevail.

Shortly after a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud passed the order, Adani tweeted: "The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail."

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked markets regulator Sebi to complete an investigation into US short-seller Hindenburg's allegations against Adani Group within two months. It also ordered constituting an expert committee to review regulatory mechanism in view of the rout in share prices of Adani firms triggered by the Hindenburg allegations.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered setting up of a six- member committee headed by former apex court judge A M Sapre to look into various regulatory aspects for stock markets, including the recent Adani Group shares crash triggered by the Hindenburg Research's fraud allegations.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said the panel will make an overall assessment of situation, suggest measures to make investors aware and strengthening of existing regulatory measures for stock markets. The bench also directed the Centre, financial statutory bodies and the SEBI chairperson to render all cooperation to the panel which will have to submit its report within two months. (PTI)

