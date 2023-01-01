New Delhi: The Oil Marketing Companies on Sunday raised the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 25 with immediate effect on the first day of the New Year 2023. With this, the price of commercial LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,769. However, there would be no change in the prices for domestic LPG.

Meanwhile, the Congress party took a dig at the Modi government by calling it a new year present from the ruling dispensation. "First gift of the new year. Commercial gas cylinders became costlier by Rs. 25," it tweeted from its official Twitter handle. "This is just the beginning," the party warned.

Earlier in September, oil marketing companies reduced the price per unit commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50 with immediate effect. On August 1 as well, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 36. Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by Rs 8.5 per unit.

Prices of domestic cylinders will, however, continue to remain steady. On July 6, prices of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kgs were raised by Rs 50 per unit. Previously, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised on May 19, 2022. (With Agency inputs)