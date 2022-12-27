Hyderabad: These days, everybody is looking for health and financial security. Recently, the Reliance General Insurance Ltd (RGICL) has brought a new health insurance policy that enables you to get medical treatment anywhere in the world. This globally valid policy has been brought in the name of 'Reliance Health Infinity Policy'. It can be taken from a minimum sum of Rs 5 lakhs to a maximum of Rs 5 crores.

Additional policies of Rs 1.5 crore can be added to this. This policy provides benefits such as maternity expenses, OPD, room rent payment without any limits, air ambulance etc.

The 'Reliance Health Infinity Policy' can be chosen to cover up to 8 members of the family. It can be taken for a period of one, two or three years. Those in the 18 to 65 years age group can take the policy. Children can be included in the policy from 91 days. The policy will be given to those above 55 years of age only after pre-screening. Credit score above 750, right BMI (body mass index) and women policyholders are offered discounts in premium.

Also Read: Health insurance absorbs multiple risks if chosen prudently

Besides health insurance, people are looking for risk-free investments to stay financially secure. Experts are suggesting Government securities as best options. Against this backdrop, the Quant Mutual Fund has launched a new gilt fund. The NFO (new fund offering) closing date of this scheme Quant Gilt was 19th December. Minimum investment is Rs 5,000. It mainly invests in government securities. We can safely rely on such low risk funds.

About 80 percent of the money can be allocated to government securities and the remaining money can be invested in G-Sec ETFs (exchange traded funds) and other debt instruments. The performance of this scheme will be compared with 'CRISIL Dynamic Gilt Index'. Since it is a gilt fund, there is almost no risk of loss. Investors who want consistent returns without risk can look into this scheme.

Also Read: Tiny mistakes may impede your medical claim? Watch out

Some funds carry very less risk. The SBI Mutual Fund has launched a new mutual fund scheme under the 'Debt Scheme' category. The NFO of this scheme called 'SBI Long Duration' ended on the 20th of December. The minimum investment in the NFO is Rs 5,000. It was an open ended scheme. It invests in debt and money market instruments.

In this scheme, investments are mostly allocated to long-term bonds with maturities of more than seven years. It also invests in instruments such as American Depository Receipts/Global Depository Receipts issued by Indian companies. Thus it seeks to earn high returns with low risk to the investors. When interest rates rise, the return on bonds decreases. At the same time, if interest rates fall, the yield on bonds will rise. Therefore, if the interest rates decrease in the long term, the long duration schemes will get good returns.