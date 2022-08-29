New Delhi: In a major announcement Reliance Industries CEI CMD Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio - its telecom arm is all prepared to launch the "world’s fastest" 5G rollout plan by Diwali 2022.

"By Diwali 2022 we'll launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities, including metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. By December 2023, we will deliver Jio 5G to every town, taluka & tehsil of India," Ambani announced in the 45th AGM on Monday. "Jio 5G services will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality & affordability. We are committed to making India a data powered economy even ahead of China and US," he added.

The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) 45th AGM on Monday will include an immersive 3D interactive experience zone in the Metaverse. RIL thus aims to be among the first global majors to use a Virtual Reality (VR) platform, while also being live on five leading social media platforms, plus the official JioMeet broadcast Powered by Team GMetriXR, the AGM VR platform is designed for a user to virtually walkthrough a lounge, explore business-wise highlights of the Integrated Annual Report 2021-22 in an interactive manner from different virtual rooms.

The immersive experience can be enjoyed on commonly used mobile or desktop screens, although specialized 3D VR eye-wear can enrich the experience. Besides, RIL will be adding two more social media platforms -- Koo and Instagram RIL has also activated a WhatsApp chatbot which can be activated with a 'hi' message and it helps find the date, timing of the AGM, how to watch it live, how a shareholder can vote or ask questions etc. All this in a conversational manner, alongside videos, within the WhatsApp environment and encourages greater user engagement.

At the time of last RIL AGM in June 2021, the chatbot handled over a lakh queries successfully with a high degree of accuracy. It has been several years since Reliance pioneered the live feed of its AGMs with all electronic media, as well as digital media platforms. Reliance, through Jio, has been a champion of the Digital India cause, spearheading India's digital transformation at various levels. (IANS)