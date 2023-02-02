New Delhi : India's central bank (Reserve Bank of India) on Thursday has asked all banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking sources, ANI reports quoting Reuters.

The development follows the Hindenburg Research report. The research firm with an explosive name and a track record of sending the stock prices of its targets tumbling. It's back in the headlines for taking on one of the world’s richest men, Indian coal mining tycoon Gautam Adani. Last week it accused the Adani Group, India's second-biggest conglomerate, of a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme.

Although sources have declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media. Shares of Adani group nosedived on Thursday after the billionaire and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani decided to not go ahead with the fully subscribed follow on public offer (FPO). Withdrawing the FPO, Adani calls it a move aiming to safeguard the investors of their investment after Hindenburg's report worked adversely for his companies. On moral high ground, he says, he has taken the decision of not going ahead with the FPO.