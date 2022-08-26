New Delhi: Indian Navy has today achieved yet another milestone in its mission to achieve 'Aatma Nirbharta' after it received the privately manufactured first ever 100 per cent indigenous 30mm High Explosive (HE) gun ammunition, said a statement from the Indian navy.

Economic Explosives Ltd., Nagpur, a Solar Group Company, has manufactured it. Solar group CMD Satyanarayan Nuwal handed over the first consignment to Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff. It is the first time that the services have placed an order on Indian private industry for delivery of complete gun ammunition and the same has been completed successfully within a short time period of 12 months with propellant sourced from Ordnance Factory Bhandara.

Indian Navy in its pursuit of 'Aatma Nirbharta' by fostering the industry provided technical support in terms of finalisation of drawings, design specifications, inspection tools, proof and testing of ammunition. With this collaborative approach, Indian Navy has also been able to successfully develop an alternate source of supply for 30mm HE ammunition, the statement said.