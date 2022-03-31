New Delhi: Last date of linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with biometric Aadhaar is Thursday. Here is what you need to know how it can impact your financial profile if you have not linked it yet. You will still be able to use your PAN up to March 2023 even if it is not linked for Income Tax related transactions.

The government has announced provisions to complete the linking process with a penalty of up to Rs 1,000 until then. However, you will not be able to do the same PAN beyond that cutoff date and your PAN would become inoperable beyond March 2023.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which is the apex decision making body on direct taxes, has extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar many times and the last date now is today (March 31, 2022) without a late fee. PAN, not linked to Aadhaar, would become "inoperative" after March 31, 2023.

Those taxpayers who link their PAN with biometric Aadhaar by June 30, 2022, would be required to pay late fees of Rs 500. Beyond that, the penalty would rise to Rs 1,000, the CBDT said in its Wednesday notification, which also detailed further on the window of opportunity.

As per the notification dated March 29, a window of opportunity has been provided to taxpayers up to March 31, 2023 to intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions. Such intimation would have to be accompanied by late fees, it said.

"However, till 31st March, 2023 the PAN of the assessees who have not intimated their Aadhaar, will continue to be functional for the procedures under the Act, like furnishing of return of income, processing of refunds etc," the CBDT said. After March 31, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who fail to intimate their Aadhaar, will become inoperative. They will also have to face consequences for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the PAN as per law, it said.

As per data available, till January 24, 2022, more than 43.34 crore PANs have been linked with Aadhaar. Over 131 crore Aadhaar cards have been issued so far. PAN-Aadhaar linkage would help in eliminating duplicate PAN and curbing tax evasion.

(with PTI inputs)