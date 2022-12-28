New Delhi: India’s share in global foreign direct investments (FDIs) increased from just 0.71% in 2001 to 6.65% in 2020 before the Covid-19 global pandemic hit the country, and declined to 2.83% in 2021.

However, the latest data shows that not all the states are beneficiaries of this increase in the FDI inflows in recent years as the bulk of the foreign direct investment that came into the country was invested in just four states – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR region – accounting for 83% of the total investment received during October 2019 to March 2022.

Among the emerging market economies, India has done reasonably well in attracting FDIs. Only China has been consistently ahead of India. According to the World Investment Report 2022 of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), India is among the top 10 FDI destinations globally, achieving the 7th position in terms of foreign direct investment.

However, a careful examination of the data shows that despite a significant surge in the FDI inflows over the years, the nature of FDI inflows in terms of countries from where they are originating and the states and sectors where they are being invested remains highly skewed.

For example, an analysis of the FDI data carried out by India Ratings and Research, India unit of rating agency Fitch Group, of the total FDI inflow of 146.7 billion USD between October 2019 and March 2022, just four states attracted 83.0% of the FDI.

The data shows that the western state of Maharashtra accounted for 27.5%, Karnataka, home to India’s IT capital Bengaluru accounted for 23.9% share, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat accounted for 19.1% share, and national capital Delhi got 12.4% share during this period.

The remaining six states in the top 10 FDI destinations were Tamil Nadu, accounting for 4.5% of the total FDI, followed by Haryana 3.7%, Telangana 2.4%, Jharkhand 1.9%, Rajasthan 0.8% and West Bengal 0.7%. The remaining part of India accounted for just 3.1% of the total FDI, showed the analysis.

According to the rating agency, although there is no specific reason for the clustering of FDIs around only a few states, it was perhaps due to the enabling conditions in these states. As a result, three distinct FDI corridors have emerged– NCR of Delhi in the north, Maharashtra-Gujarat in the west and Karnataka-Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh-Telangana in the South.

Similarly, there are few sectors of India’s economy that are able to attract more foreign direct investment than others. For example, over the last 22 years, from April 2000 to March 2022, the services sector was the biggest recipient of foreign direct investment.

In the first 14 years, from April 2000 to March 2014, the services accounted for 37% of all the FDI investment in the country, and its share increased to 41% from April 2014 to March 2022. The services sector is followed by the manufacturing sector. The manufacturing sector accounted for 35.4% of all the FDI received in the country during April 2000 to March 2014.

However, the share of the manufacturing sector dropped to 25.4% during all the FDI received from April 2014 to March 2022. Similarly, the share of the construction sector, which was the third largest recipient of the FDI from April 2000 to March 2014, with a share of 11.9 per cent during this period to just 7.6% from April 2014 to March 2014.