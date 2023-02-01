Kolkata: Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on Wednesday for the fifth time in a row since 2019 as the sixth finance minister of independent India. Sitharaman had the distinction of being the second woman finance minister to present the Union Budget after Indira Gandhi, who presented the Budget in 1970-71.

In 2019, Sitharaman did away with the traditional budget briefcase and instead went for a 'bahi-khata' with the National Emblem to carry the speech and other documents. Under Sitharaman, India tided over the Covid-led crisis and India suffered economic contraction in fiscal 2021. Currently, the country remains the fastest growing major economy amid the global recession risks.

Sitharaman's predecessors were former finance ministers Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, Manmohan Singh and Morarji Desai. Before Sitharaman, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal, who was holding the additional charge of the Ministry due to the then finance minister Arun Jaitley's ill health, presented the interim budget or vote on account for 2019-20.

Jaitley, who took charge of the Finance Ministry in the Modi Government in 2014, presented five budgets from 2014-15 to 2018-19. Jaitley's predecessor and Congress' P Chidambaram in the UPA government too had presented five budgets in a row from 2004-05 to 2008-09. In the BJP-led Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government, Yashwant Sinha as finance minister presented the interim and final budgets for 1998-99. After the general elections in 1999, Sinha presented four budgets ~ 1999-2000 to 2002-03.

During Narasimha Rao Government, Manmohan Singh was given charge of the Finance portfolio and he presented budgets from 1991-92 to 1995-96. Singh's 1991-92 Budget with a host of economic reforms to liberalise the economy, gave a new direction to India. Again, it was under Sinha that the time for presentation of the Budget was changed to 11am from 5 pm.

Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai presented the highest number of 10 Budgets of which five were in a row from 1959-60 to 1963-64.