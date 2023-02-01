New Delhi: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday met President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before heading to Parliament. Minister of States Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance also accompanied him.

The Finance Minister usually meets the President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before heading to Parliament to present the Union Budget, as per tradition. This is the fifth budget presentation by Sitharaman. "Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted.

The Union Cabinet met thereafter to clear the Budget. The Cabinet will be approving the Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024). The budget is in digital format as no document has been printed following COVID-19 protocol.

Dressed in a red saree with black and golden border, Sitharaman continued with the tradition she set in 2019, carrying the budget speech in a 'bahi-khata', which she used after ditching the briefcase. She kept a digital tablet in a red bahi khata style pouch.

On Tuesday, Sitharaman tabled the pre-budget Economic Survey for 2022-23, which projected an 6-6.8 per cent growth for the economy in the coming financial year. The economy is projected to expand by 7 per cent in the current fiscal year.