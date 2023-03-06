Hyderabad: From young and old, traders to hawkers, all sections are making UPI payments these days. Everybody is carrying cash in their mobile phones, not in their pockets anymore. They can pay a single rupee also digitally. You just scan the code or enter your mobile number to pay in a moment. Beware, if you make a tiny mistake, your will lose your hard-earned money. Follow the dos and don'ts of UPI payments to keep tricksters aloof.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has made cash transactions completely digital. At the same time, if you are careless while making the UPI payments, you will face unexpected difficulties. We make payments with a QR (Quick Response) code when we buy something. Once this scan is done, ask the shopkeeper to confirm the details. After the confirmation only, you should transfer the money.

Then, there is a problem with fraudsters who make friends with you on social platforms. Later, they find out your phone number. They call you at your number asking for transferring money digitally on some ground or the other. They may also send messages on your payment app and ask for money. It all depends on how careful are you not to fall into their trap.

Use a six-digit PIN for UPI payments as far as possible for greater security. Many people use a four-digit PIN for easy memory. Better to change it. To open the app, you need to create a special PIN or use fingerprint biometrics. What matters is how much extra care you are taking to prevent fraudsters from stealing your financial information.

Some tricksters send your messages saying they are sending you money. They ask you to scan this code and enter your PIN. Never do it. Always remember this. You have to enter the UPI PIN only when you scan the QR code while sending money to someone or making a purchase. No PIN registration is required to receive payments.

Banks also allow direct UPI payments. So, try to use them as much as possible for payments. Avoid using third-party apps as much as possible. Make sure your mobile has no more than one or two UPI apps. After completing the UPI transaction, carefully check the SMS received from the bank. Banks are providing a facility for paying through credit cards linked to UPI. Those availing of this facility should clearly know which savings account and credit card they are using for such payments.