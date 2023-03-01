Hyderabad: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have raised the prices of domestic cylinder by Rs 50 and commercial cylinder by Rs 350 on Wednesday. According to the revised prices, a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder will now cost Rs. 1,103 in Delhi, Rs. 1,129 in Kolkata, Rs. 1,112.5 in Mumbai and Rs 1,113 in Chennai. The OMC sources say this was the first hike in price of domestic cylinder this year.

Price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder price which was increased by Rs 350.50 would cost Rs. 2,119.5 in Delhi. It would cost Rs. 2,221.5 in Kolkata, Rs. 2,126 in Mumbai, and Rs. 2,268 in Chennai. The cost of a domestic cylinder in Hyderabad will be Rs. 1,118.5 and Rs 2,268 for commercial cylinder.

When ETV Bharat checked the product listing page, the price revision is learnt to have been effected from today. This is the first hike this year for domestic cylinders while the price of the commercial cylinders have been increased by Rs. 25 across the country on Jan. 1, which Congress termed as "New Year" gift.

In 2022, the price of the domestic cylinder was raised by cumulatively Rs. 153.5 in four instalments. The last time the domestic cylinder price was raised was on July 6, 2022. The first increase came on March 22, 2022 and the raise was by Rs 50. It was again increased by Rs 50 on May 7, 2022 and again by Rs 3.5 on May 19, 2022, twice in a month. It is customary for the OMCs to raise the LPG cylinder on every month.

Responding to the rate hike, Twitter users aired their grievances. "All the good news every morning that welcomes us to #AmritKaal ... Price of 14.2 kg Domestic LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹50 with effect from 1st March 2023. Now a cylinder costs ₹ 1103. Let's bring out the candles and thaalis...," wrote a twitter user.

"Prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed for the last 4 years... LPG Cylinder price is close to Rs 1200 now. Due to price rise, Women are now shifting from LPG to firewood..! Is this ache din for rural women??(sic)...," senior Congress leader NS Boseraju from Karnataka wrote tagging the BJP handle.