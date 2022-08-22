Hyderabad: Gone are the days when elders of the family used to discuss savings and investments. But nowadays, all the members of the family are taking decisions together. Everyone in the family is aware of the income and expenses. Hence, instead of turning the budget upside down, they are striving to increase wealth. But, it can be possible only if we know what strategies we should follow to achieve financial stability.

Deciding on a goal and starting to invest accordingly is the first step in achieving financial stability. Identify your desired goal, amount and duration beforehand. Make a list of short, medium and long-term goals. Easy to think, but it takes a lot of discipline to achieve it. Those who have short-term needs should have the flexibility to withdraw the investment amount whenever they want. Such people should look into debt funds to invest in.

If you are a bit afraid of loss, but don't think there is any problem then you can invest in hybrid funds or passive funds. Equity funds should be chosen by those who have long-term goals and can bear some losses. Investment planning should be strategic to achieve various financial goals. Otherwise, there will be a delay in reaching the intended target.

To help you in times of trouble never try to withdraw investments in the middle. Whenever the need arises if you withdraw the amount saved for future goals you will never achieve financial stability. So, every family should keep an emergency fund. This fund should be set up keeping in mind the expenses and other needs of the family. It helps us to meet our needs without touching the savings amount. The amount sufficient for at least three to six months can be invested in liquid funds. The key here is to be able to withdraw money easily.

Diversified market performance is always changing. Investors should take note of this. Regardless of market trends, investments should be made to distribute profits as much as possible. Accordingly, it should be ensured that there is diversity in investments. Investors have to choose different schemes like equity, debt, gold, fixed assets and deposits. Even if one scheme does not perform well the others will limit the loss in the portfolio. Loss tolerance before choosing investment schemes estimates how much loss your family can tolerate.

Elderly persons, who are earning can afford less risk, while the young can withstand huge losses. Those who are close to retirement should opt for safe schemes. Don't forget that it depends on the needs of the individuals. Younger people have a chance to continue investing in equities for a long period. This reduces the chance of losses. One can see market gains while maintaining balance and diversification in investments and limiting losses.

We should always continue our investments by reviewing them from time to time. We need to ensure that our investments are responsive to changing needs. The selection of schemes should change according to the new objectives. Otherwise, we will lag behind financially. If the family is to become financially stable, it is not possible with one person. All members should exercise financial discipline on their part. The budget should be adhered to. Then only the financial journey of the family will go smoothly, says Raghav Iyengar, CBO, Axis AMC