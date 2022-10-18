Nobody wants to admit it, but Dogecoin and Bitcoin are looking a little pale these days. And maybe these cryptocurrencies have not just been feeling under the weather these last few days but this whole year.

Of course, being the most well-known cryptocurrencies of all time, no one wants to point out that the markets are not doing Dogecoin or Bitcoin any favours right now.

At one point, Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization, the total value of all the coins investments, reached $1.23 trillion. For reference, Elon Musk’s net worth is currently $207.7 billion. Now Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization is worth around $372 billion. And Dogecoin (DOGE) isn’t looking much better, either.

Is it time to face the truth and say Bitcoin and Dogecoin could be dying? Their pattern of decline is not seen by newer cryptocurrency Big Eyes Coin, and their prices only seem to be dropping lower. Are we just too afraid to admit that the biggest and oldest cryptos of all time may no longer remain the market leaders?

Is Bitcoin Dead In 2022?

The truth is always hard to admit, but let us be honest, Bitcoin (BTC) is ancient. This crypto was literally the first cryptocurrency to ever exist. Released in 2009, BTC has always been leading the market and raked in millions or more of profit for its investors.

However, while there are countless reasons for Bitcoin’s success, it is currently falling out of favour. Every year, Bitcoin releases 37 megatons of carbon monoxide into the atmosphere. That amount is identical to several countries’ carbon footprint, including that of New Zealand.

Aside from numerous other outdated technological issues, Bitcoin uses the incredibly energy-consuming proof of work consensus mechanism that requires mining to validate transactions. As more and more cryptocurrencies adopt a less energy-intensive consensus mechanism proof-of-stake, Bitcoin appears to be someone stuck in their ways and unable to evolve for the future.

Is Dogecoin Dead In 2022?

The rise of Dogecoin (DOGE) is closely tied to that of Bitcoin (BTC). Back in 2013, Dogecoin was made public. The first meme-currency to ever exist, and in many ways as far from Bitcoin as could possibly be conceived, Dogecoin aimed to make cryptocurrency more accessible to the wider public.

However, not only did it suffer from the same problem as Dogecoin (operating its network on the proof-of-work protocol) but got itself tangled inside a Ponzi scheme lawsuit between Elon Musk and DOGE investors.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has little inherent value. When Elon Musk accidentally or intentionally drove up the price of this meme token with his promotional tweets, people were quick to point out the whole operation felt a bit like a pyramid scheme.

What is Big Eyes coin and why is it a Bitcoin and Dogecoin challenger?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a part of a noticeable shift within the world of crypto. A meme token based around an incredibly cute and charitable cat with two huge eyes, Big Eyes has been taking the internet by storm due to its fast-moving presale.

The edge Big Eyes Coin has over serious coins such as Bitcoin and meme currencies like Dogecoin is that it has both real-world utility, cultural and community value. In essence, this adorable cat takes the best of traditional cryptocurrencies and meme currencies and turns itself into a success story.

With a dedicated charity wallet that is assigned 5% of the total BIG tokens available at launch, Big Eyes plans to save the oceans as well as donate to user-voted charities. With a variety of other neat features, such as its NFT Sushi Crew, DeFi community and electric social media presence, Big Eyes has almost raised $8 million within its presale, often jumping $500,000 in one day.

Could Bitcoin and Dogecoin rise from the dead?

Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) may go on to survive this crypto winter. However, there are plenty of signs that the markets are shifting in a new direction, and investors are looking for a new kind of cryptocurrency that is less dated and more ecological.

If there is anything to be learned from the rise of Big Eyes Coin, it is that in these times, a cute cat that wants to save the oceans and build a strong community is what people need.

