Hyderabad: Statistics show that the number of young people investing in the stock market has increased recently. There is no risk of loss while investing with a long-term strategy. But, it is a matter of concern that the number of people, who are trading with the hope of getting double profits in a short period is increasing, and they are facing financial difficulties due to this. Trading in the stock market never gives good results in short-term investments. Disciplined long-term investors reap the benefits. Therefore, investors should know the pros and cons before investing in the stock market.

Have you traded recently? However, check those transactions four or five times. Because.. the greatest book in the world to teach you about trading is your trading account details. Experts estimate that a trader, who has completed a hundred trading transactions, will make as many mistakes as possible. So, once you observe your trading pattern you can take care to avoid those mistakes. There is no 'investment guru' beyond the stock market. Many feel that they have lost money by trading, but they did not learn what lessons that loss taught and what they should do to recognise the opportunities and turn them into profits. It's like a game.

Many people, who trade in the stock market, have to bear the losses. If the share trade they choose gives good profits.. they will appreciate their decision and if there is a loss by mistake, they assume it to be due to bad luck. The thing to remember here is.. trading is a game. Wins and losses are part and parcel of trading.

Also read: Investors' wealth zooms by Rs 4.76 trillion in first 2 trading days of 2022

This is just one of the thousands of trading transactions you are about to make. If your strategy is right.. you can make profits in the long run. Know what you are doing as the market teaches you lessons. It is a bit bitter as even a small mistake will drain your entire investment. Always invest as much as you feel safe in the market. Trading is not suitable for someone, who cannot make quick decisions. Especially, when there is uncertainty in the market, losses are covered by such a trend. Such people should stay away from trading as much as possible. What to do and when to do these two accounts for half of the success in trading.

Profit should be earned while protecting the investment. This is the main strategy to follow in trading. While trading with a small amount one should be careful not to lose more than one per cent of the investment. Due to this, you can trade for a long time and reap profits. As long as the gains outweigh the losses, your strategies are working well. Transactions with small amounts can avoid losses at once.

There is nothing wrong with learning about those who have succeeded in trading. But, it is a mistake to follow their strategies blindly. Many are seen on social media platforms boasting their achievements. They have learnt those strategies the hard way. Do not imitate them without understanding them. A trader spends valuable time, along with his money and conducts trading transactions. Friends say it is never right to choose a share based on messages received on social platforms.

Also read: Rupee pares initial losses, settles 3 paise up at 74.26/USD in first trading session of 2022

There are many precautions to be taken while starting a business. Investment, how the income will be generated whether there will be expenses and the possibility of losses should be examined. The same principle applies when trading or investing in shares. Before investing money in the market, make sure that you have the necessary resources to protect them. Opening a trading account, putting money in shares and buying a call option on a share, many people assume that this is what trading is all about. But not, trading is a very difficult task and we should analyse the information before and after trading.

Those who watch the market closely know the principle that the market offers limited opportunities to make money. Hence, they wait patiently for those opportunities. Only three or four times out of 10 do they make the right decisions. In most cases, they trade willing to bear the risk of loss. We should think about trading when we have the courage.

Trading is like a machine and it performs well only if all the spare parts function properly. Those who trade in the market should remember this. Start with small amounts when trying to learn to trade. Do not under any circumstances go into debt and do transactions. Don't be overwhelmed by the gains and don't worry about losses. As mentioned earlier go into trading when you have control of emotions and the ability to bear losses and gains, suggests Vikas Singhania, CEO, TradeSmart.