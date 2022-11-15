New Delhi: India's exports contracted by 16.65 per cent to USD 29.78 billion in October 2022 as compared to the year-ago period, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday. Imports during the month under review increased to USD 56.69 billion as against USD 53.64 billion in October 2021. During April-October 2022, exports recorded a growth of 12.55 per cent to USD 263.35 billion. Imports rose 33.12 per cent to USD 436.81 billion, as per the data. (PTI)

