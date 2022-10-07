Chennai: Industry body ANZ India Business Chamber led a delegation to Singapore to explore the possibilities of strengthening trade ties, an official said on Friday. The delegation was headed by managing director of ANZ India Business Chamber P Santhosh during the visit between September 26 and 29 when they met various members of business committee and interacted with various industry bodies, a press release said.

Singapore is an important partner for India in terms of both trade and investment and the recent initiatives by the Centre including liberalisation of policies are encouraging more Singapore-based organisations to look at India for expansion, Santhosh said in the release.

During the visit, the delegation called on Singapore Business Federation and Singapore India Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed the possibilities of chamber-to-chamber collaborations and to expand the footprint of the business community, the release added. (PTI)