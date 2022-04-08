Highlights of RBI's 1st bi-monthly monetary policy of 2022-23
Mumbai: Following are the highlights of the RBI's first monetary policy statement of 2022-23 unveiled by Governor Shaktikanta Das:
- Policy repo rate unchanged at 4 pc; marginal standing facility rate & bank rate too remain unchanged at 4.25 pc.
- GDP growth projection for FY'23 slashed to 7.2 pc from 7.8 pc; growth projections based on assumption of crude oil (Indian basket) price at USD 100 a barrel during FY'23.
- Inflation forecast hiked to 5.7 pc for FY'23 from 4.5 pc.
- RBI will come out with a discussion paper on climate risk and sustainable finance.
- Card-less cash withdrawal facility to be extended to all banks and ATM networks using the UPI.
- Investment activity to gain traction with improving business confidence, pick up in bank credit, government capex plans.
- Opening time for RBI regulated financial markets to be restored to pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 am from April 18.
- Gradual withdrawal of Rs 8.5 lakh crore liquidity overhang to be undertaken over several years.
- Rationalised housing loans norms extended till March 31, 2023.
- Committee to be set up for review of customer service standards in RBI regulated entities.
- Robust Rabi output to support recovery in rural demand, pick-up in contact-intensive services.
(with PTI inputs)
