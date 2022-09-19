New Delhi: The government will soon announce export quota of sugar for next marketing year starting October, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Monday. He however did not disclose the quantity of sugar that will be allowed for export in 2022-23 marketing year. "We will soon announce the sugar export policy for next season," Pandey told reporters here on the sidelines of 82th AGM of Roller Flour Millers Federation of India (RFMFI). (PTI)