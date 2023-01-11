New Delhi: The government has extended the term of State Bank of India Managing Director Challa Sreenivasulu Setty by two years with effect from January 20.

In a regulatory filing, SBI said the government issued a notification to this effect on January 10. "... the central government hereby extends the term of office of Shri Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director, State Bank of India for a period of two years with effect from January 20, 2023...," the filing said. (PTI)