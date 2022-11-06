Government allocates export quota of 60 LMT to all sugar mills
Published on: 34 minutes ago
New Delhi: Another measure to balance the price stability of sugar in the country and the financial positions of sugar mills in the country, based on initial estimates of sugarcane production, the Government of India has allowed the export of sugar up to 60 LMT(lack metric tonne) during the sugar season 2022-23, according to Government of India.
