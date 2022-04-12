Hyderabad: If you have remitted income tax more than the required amount, you are entitled to a refund, provided you had filed appropriate returns. For the last financial year which is 2020-21 (2021-22 assessment year), many people have filed their returns and received their refunds as well. Some would have missed out due to technical glitches. If you haven't received the refund, check out the following tips.

Income Tax arrears: If there are tax arrears in previous assessment years, the Income Tax department could decline to offer a refund. Besides they will also issue notices to the tax-payee reminding him about the dues. Find out whether you have received any such notice since you have to reply to them in a time-bound manner. Based on your reply on tax dues, the department will take a call on the refund.

Errors in bank details: If the bank details given in the income tax returns are incorrect, then refunds are not possible. Better re-check the bank details once again. Despite filing returns, if e-Verification hasn't been done, it could stall refund. It is mandated that e-Verification has to be completed within 120 days of filing the returns, otherwise, it will become invalid. It is better to e-Verify at the earliest.

Additional information: Maybe the income tax department has some doubts regarding your refund. The department could be expecting a few clarifications, until then refund could be held back. Log in to the Income Tax website and see if any additional details are sought and clarify them accordingly. Sometimes there may be a discrepancy between your calculations and the calculations of the Income Tax department. In such cases, it is possible to refuse a refund. Log in to the Income Tax website and see if any additional details are sought in the ‘Pending Action’ and reply to them.

