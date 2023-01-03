Hyderabad: Online purchases and digital transactions have become an essential part of our daily life. As a result, fraudsters are increasingly focusing on cyber thefts. They are stealing personal data and robbing people of their hard earned money. You should not stop enjoying digital services because of these threats. Follow steps to safeguard yourself while enjoying these online services.

One should always be vigilant while doing digital transactions. A small mistake may turn out to be costly. If you share OTP with fraudsters, your money will be lost. Entering confidential banking information on fraudulent websites will lead to online theft. Prevent such things by using alternative security methods like fingerprints.

These days, we are using numerous gadgets and online accounts. Remembering all the passwords is difficult. If they are not changed frequently, fraudsters can easily detect these. It is a good habit to change passwords from time to time. Biometrics like fingerprint and e-signature can be used instead. Banks are providing password and fingerprint login to apps to protect their customers. This increases the security of transactions.

Cybercriminals are using new techniques to defraud consumers. No matter how careful you are, there is always the risk of falling into their trap. So, banks are asking for double or triple authorisation for some transactions. Multi-stage authorisation is difficult to crack. Customers also get some time to think. Use password, fingerprint and OTP for greater security. Any doubts, bank's customer care should be contacted immediately.

Don't allow others to use your personal phones, laptops and desktop computers. If there is information related to banking, they can easily steal it. Do not give remote access to your computers. When asked for your personal financial information, never give it to anyone you trust. Passwords should be changed immediately if given. You should download content only from trusted websites.

OTP (one time password) is a must to complete online money transfers and purchases. Fraudsters know your details and initiate an online transaction in your name. Once you receive OTP, they call you introducing themselves as bank customer care team. They start by asking a few questions and lure you to share your OTP. If you fall in their trap, your money will be gone from your account.

Always remember. You will never get a call from the bank for your personal or banking information. Contact your branch to update KYC. Free Wi-Fi is now available in most areas. Better not to use this for banking and online purchases. Open networks are prone to cyber attacks. Inform bank once your receive SMS and e-mails about password changes not done by you. Log into the bank account and set another strong password.