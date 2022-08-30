Hyderabad: ETV Bal Bharat has emerged as winners in three categories of the recently held third edition of Kids, Animation & More (KAM) and Ann Awards summit. The ETV Network offering kids entertainment has been adjudged winner in Best Preschool Show: Wisdom Tree- Moral Stories, Best use of animated character in a brand TVC: Pushup Challenge, and Best Animation song: Abhimanyu The Young Yodha.

ETV Bal Bharat universe explores the vast array of animated programmes delivering its young viewers a world of kidotainment. The dedicated TV channels for kids as target group in 4 to 14 years of age would delve into wide-ranging genres i.e. action, adventure, comedy, epic, mystery, fantasy, moral and life building skills with flavors and values that are core to a region yet with a timeless vibe. It imbibes value based Indian content and the animated kids Movies, served daily to kids in their own language.

Conceived to celebrate the childhood marked by playful spirit and curiosity, ETV Bal Bharat brings wholesome content, the Indian originals & internationally acclaimed shows that children can relate to – creating immense value and resonance.