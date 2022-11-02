E-rupee will transform the way business is done: RBI Guv
Published on: 50 minutes ago |
Updated on: 18 minutes ago
Updated on: 18 minutes ago
E-rupee will transform the way business is done: RBI Guv
Published on: 50 minutes ago |
Updated on: 18 minutes ago
Updated on: 18 minutes ago
Mumbai: E-rupee launch, landmark moment in the history of currency in the country, will transform the way business is done, RBI Governot Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday. The Retail part of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) trial will be launched later this month, he informed. (PTI)
(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Loading...