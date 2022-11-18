New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Friday declined by 0.25 per cent to Rs 6,703 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for December delivery fell by Rs 17 or 0.25 per cent to Rs 6,703 per barrel in a business volume of 11,520 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.27 per cent higher at USD 81.86 per barrel, and Brent crude was up 0.02 per cent to USD 89.80 per barrel in New York. (PTI)