New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Friday declined 0.04 per cent to Rs 7,523 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for August delivery fell by Rs 3 or 0.04 per cent to Rs 7,523 per barrel with a business volume of 4,506 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.12 per cent higher at USD 94.45 per barrel and Brent crude was up by 0.33 per cent at USD 99.93 per barrel in New York. (PTI)