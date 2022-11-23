Hyderabad: Consumer purchases have picked up momentum significantly these days for the first time after Covid-19. Following this, we are bombarded with new credit card and easy loan offers on a daily basis. The banks are making all out efforts to attract customers and widen their base. They gave special offers during festivals and, as 2022 is drawing to a close, they are coming out with those offers yet again in greater numbers.

Against this backdrop, everyone should have a thorough understanding of credit cards. Firstly, one's income, credit score and loan history play a crucial role in a credit card. If there is no credit card or loan till now, only primary benefits will be given on a new card. Cards with premium benefits will be issued if one has got existing loans with excellent repayment record. If your have credit score above 750, it is easier to get a credit card.

However, those not having stable income should think twice before going for a credit card. Instead of normal credit card, they should take a card linked with a fixed deposit. The purpose behind taking a card is also very crucial. Whether for routine lifestyle expenses or for special purchases? We should get clarity on the needs for which a credit card can be used.

If one makes more of online purchases, then credit cards making more offers and discounts in this category should be preferred. New cards are encouraging purchases in the name of discounts but we must analyse how much it will benefit us. No use taking cards that give benefits in future. Some cards give offers by having agreements with electronics, food delivery and such brands. You get benefits out of this only once in a while but not regularly.

Banks say they are giving free credit cards at the time of issuing them. But they will put some conditions. The upper limit on purchases in a year. Some cards collect annual fee and provide additional benefits, which are mostly useful for us in daily life. These mostly include concessions during hotel check-ins, golf courses, lounges at airports. Such cards will be useful if you are a frequent traveller.

Many credit card companies are joining hands with other companies and offering co-branded cards. These will be beneficial if you have greater relationship with such brands. You can get more rewards and concessions in this regard. Otherwise, there won't be enough advantage out of these cards.

Before taking a new credit card, enquire about full details about terms and conditions. Have awareness over billing dates. Timely payment of bills only will yield benefits. Minimum payment and bill outstanding will incur higher interest rates. Never encash a credit card since 36 to 40 percent annual rate will be collected on this. If you already have a credit card, take one more only in unavoidable circumstances but not because it is offered free.