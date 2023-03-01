New Delhi: The Congress has decided to launch a massive, nationwide agitation over the Adani-Hindenburg issue over the next three months and has asked the entire organization to join the protests starting from March 6. Accordingly, AICC in charge of Organization KC Venugopal has written a letter to all the state unit chiefs on February 28 asking them to plan and execute the protests.

“Involvement of all the senior leaders including MP, MLAs, MLCs, and other elected representatives, state-level leaders and AICC level leaders, leaders of all frontal organizations, departments and cells must be ensured in large numbers in these protests,” Venugopal said in his letter. “Our uncompromising fight shall continue for the next three months and a detailed social media campaign to expose the nexus shall follow,” he said.

As per the directive, the state teams have been asked to stage protests outside the national banks and LIC offices at the block level from March 6 to 10 to highlight the Adani-Hindenburg issue and the alleged links between the private businessman and the PM. There will be “Chalo Raj Bhavan” marches on March 13 under which the party will protest outside the respective Governor houses.

The state units have also been asked to stage district-level protests towards the end of March and in April organise big rallies in the respective state capitals which will be addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and other senior AICC leaders.

Taking a cue from Rahul, who had been targeting the alleged government favours to the Adani group, Kharge had led the opposition during the recently concluded Budget Session of Parliament to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the alleged links between PM Modi and the private businessman.

During a discussion on a motion to thank President Droupadi Murmu for her joint address to both the houses of Parliament on Jan 31, Rahul had slammed the PM over the issue and asked some tough questions over his alleged links with the private businessman. Kharge, who is leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, too had tried to raise the charges in the upper house.

However, the remarks both Kharge and Rahul were expunged from the records by the chairs of the two houses forcing the Congress to allege that parliamentary democracy was under threat in the country.

During the party’s Plenary Session held in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur from Feb 24 to 26, Rahul again flagged the alleged links between the PM and the said businessman saying that the party was not against businesses but against crony capitalism which led to monopolies.

Taking cue from Rahul, Venugopal has asked the state teams to carry out the agitational programmes over the issue. “These rallies will be called “pardafash” rallies and expose the nexus,” said Venugopal in his letter. The AICC in charge of organization has also asked the state heads to submit reports regarding the preparations and the protests to him. AICC in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, who has been asking a series of questions from the government over the Adani issue, came out with a fresh set of queries over the controversy to target the PM.

Also read: India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to #30 on world billionaire index, lose Rs 12 lakh crore in 1 month