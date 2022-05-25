New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said coal production in the country in mid-May reached a record 33.94 Million ton, up by 36.23 percent from 24.91 MT during the same period in 2021, according to an official release. “In the first half of May 2022, total coal production increased to 33.94 Million Ton achieving a growth of 36.23 percent over the production of 24.91 MT during the same period last year,” said an official.

Also, total coal dispatch up to May 15, 2022, was at 37.18 MT, recording an increase of 15.87 percent during the corresponding period last year, he said. The total coal despatches (including non-Coal India Limited coal-producing units) have been to the tune of 71.77 MT for April 2022, registering a growth of 9.39 percent year-on-year basis, the coal ministry said.

It further said that the total coal production in the country increased to 67 Million Tonnes (MT) in April 2022, registering an impressive growth of 29.80 percent. According to officials, Coal India Limited has played an important role in augmenting production and recorded its highest monthly coal production of 53.47 MT in the month of April 2022, registering a growth of 27.64 percent year-on-year basis.

CIL produces and supplies most of the coal to the power generation plants across the country. Further, up to May 15, 2022, the CIL production has been at 26.35 MT, an increase of 34.44 percent over production of 19.60 MT during the same period last year. The total dispatches of coal from CIL were up to 57.50 MT in April 2022 from 54.23 MT in April 2021, indicating an increase of 6.03 percent.

As per the consolidated figures, overall dispatches (including non-CIL production) to power plants have been at the level of 61.69 MT as compared to 52.32 MT in April 2021, recording an increase of 17.91 percent. “The ministry of coal is continuing all efforts to further enhance coal production and dispatch to meet the increasing power demand in the country due to sustained economic growth and also the seasonal factors,” said an official.

Over the past weeks, the coal ministry had issued directions to the states to import more coal for blending purposes and also to clear their pending dues. The ministry estimated an increase in power demand in the coming monsoon season which will further push the demand for coal.