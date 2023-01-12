New Delhi: The CBI has filed an FIR against Mumbai-based Pratibha Industries Ltd and its four directors/guarantors for duping a Bank of Baroda-led consortium of 17 banks to the tune of Rs 4,957 crore, officials said Thursday.

The company was into the development of infrastructure projects, which included designing, engineering and executing/construction of complex, integrated water transmission, distribution projects, water treatment plants, mass housing projects, precast design and construction, road construction and urban infrastructure, etc, a CBI spokesperson said.

It is alleged that the accused had diverted a huge amount of money from the borrower company to its related parties and subsidiaries and subsequently, these advances were written off by the company, the officials said. (PTI)