Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company, bagged a total of 9 Excellence Awards for Corporate Collaterals at the 16th Global Communication Conclave organized by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Kolkata.

Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (PR & Brand), DebashisNaik, Head Retail (East) and CharuYadav, General Manager (PR & Brand) received the awards. BPCL was awarded for purpose-driven public relations and brand strategy that adds delightful dynamism towards communication and the manner in which BPCL leverages the power of both traditional and digital media to reach the relevant target audience.

The company received 9 awards under the categories - Public Relations, Business Campaigns, Use of Social Media & Campaigns, Annual Report, Corporate Events and Corporate Responsibility Campaign. Earlier, S. Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (PR & Brand) was bestowed with the coveted honour of being inducted into the PRCI Hall of Fame' - an illustrious league of "best of the best" industry professional - for his exceptional contributions to the field of PR and leveraging its potential in innovative and pragmatic ways.

VRK Gupta, Director of Finance, said, at Bharat Petroleum, it is our solemn endeavour to leverage PR to communicate in a reliable and transparent manner. All our activities, offerings and customer-centric solutions underpin our core purpose of Energizing the Lives of people in various ways.

With the energy landscape undergoing transformation, we have been engaging with the energy-engaged citizens and sharing our views, initiatives and plans on energy transition, technological evolution, sustainability, social initiatives and much more. I am happy that our sincere efforts in this direction have been recognized once again with the coveted 'Hall of Fame' award by a premier organization - the Public Relations Council of India. Thank you everyone for partnering with us in achieving this feat.

Speaking on the occasion Sukhmal Jain, Director (M), BPCL said, Steadfastly anchored to the energy needs of the nation and aligned with global climate action, we have embarked upon an ambitious voyage of energy transition towards a cleaner and sustainable future." It is the solemn endeavour of our communication team to share vital information in the public domain, on our customer-centricity, network expanse, energy transition, technological evolution, sustainability, social initiatives and much more, in a reliable and transparent manner. I am happy that our sincere efforts in this direction have been recognized once again with a flurry of awards by a premier organization - Public Relations Council of India."



S. Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (PR & Brand) said, " We are pleased to be recognized by PRCI for carefully crafting public relation and brand strategy that adds delightful dynamism to the communication and the manner in which BPCL mingles with the world. We are at the cusp of a transformation that defines our future, as we metamorphose from a predominantly oil & gas company into an 'energy' company.

Through our communication, we have developed the narrative unfolding our strategic vision for the future, evolving new-age energy solutions. The PRCI Annual Corporate Collateral Awards for Corporate Communications are presented annually to recognize talent and professional standards. BPCL has consistently been the recipient of some of the highest honours in the Petroleum Industry. (PTI)

