Gandhi Nagar: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the Amul brand, on Friday increased the prices of its milk brands by a minimum of Rs 3 per litre for all markets except Gujarat. The communication was signed by senior sales manager Prakash Aute.

Revised prices came into effect from Wednesday, please read the above communication for the exact price for the milk variant you are looking for.

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the federation, made it clear that the hike in milk prices is not applicable to Gujarat and the new rates are meant only for other markets, including Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi. The new prices will be effective from Friday morning, the GCMMF said in a statement.