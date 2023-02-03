Amul hikes milk price goes up by Rs 3 per litre; Gujarat exempted
Gandhi Nagar: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the Amul brand, on Friday increased the prices of its milk brands by a minimum of Rs 3 per litre for all markets except Gujarat. The communication was signed by senior sales manager Prakash Aute.
Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the federation, made it clear that the hike in milk prices is not applicable to Gujarat and the new rates are meant only for other markets, including Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi. The new prices will be effective from Friday morning, the GCMMF said in a statement.
